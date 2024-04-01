Environment Canada warns of spring storm forecast to blow through Toronto

A spring storm with strong winds and up to 50 millimetres of rain will blow through the Toronto area this week, according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement, the national weather agency said that a Colorado low is expected to affect the region on Tuesday, bringing in heavy rain at times, and continuing through Wednesday.

“More rain and stronger winds arrive for Wednesday. Then, enough cool air wraps into the back end of this string of systems to bring a change over to rain and wet snow Wednesday night,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Monday.

“Wet snow and flurries linger into early Thursday.”

Easterly winds of up to 70 km/h are forecast to develop Tuesday evening, Environment Canada said, but will ease by Wednesday with 25 to 50 millimetres of rain expected to fall by that evening.

The agency also noted power outages are possible.

Five to 15 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of eastern Ontario, including the Toronto area, on Wednesday and Thursday, Environment Canada stated on Monday evening.

Coulter added that temperatures will start to recover on Friday with a chance of showers, and that brighter and warmer weather can be expected for the weekend and much of next week.