TORONTO -- Strong winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour are in the forecast for Sunday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a wind warning for Toronto.

In its advisory, the national weather agency said a strengthening low-pressure system is expected to move across the region.

“This system will bring southerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Sunday morning,” Environment Canada said.

“Winds will then shift to the west and strengthen with isolated gusts up to 90 km/h beginning late Sunday afternoon.”

The weather agency is warning of possible power outages.

Halton and Peel regions are also under a wind warning.

There will be periods of rain on Sunday with a high of 12 C.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is reminding residents to be vigilant because strong winds could cause flying debris and downed power lines.

Pegg is also asking people to make sure that they have flashlights and other battery-powered devices ready.

"One of the concerns we always have and things we see in the event of a power outage, people will sometimes default to candles. Candles can be really nice, but we should never ever leave a candle unattended in a room that we're not in," Pegg said.

With officials already urging residents to stay home to curb the spread of COVID-19, the chief said the weather on Sunday is another reason to stay inside.

Environment Canada said winds will slowly ease Sunday night.

It’ll be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Monday. The high will be 6 C.