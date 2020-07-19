TORONTO -- Environment Canada has ended a tornado and severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern and south central Ontario.

The agency had called the situation, which affected parts of the Greater Toronto Area, dangerous and potentially life-threatening.

Environment Canada had urged residents on Sunday to take cover immediately if threatening weather was observed.

Residents in Toronto, Peel Region and Halton Hills began tweeting video of the storm as it travelled overhead.

Toronto police say they are now responding to reports of downed power lines as a result.

The weather agency recommends going to the lowest room, away from outside walls and windows during a severe weather event such as this.

It notes lightning kills about 10 people every year.

