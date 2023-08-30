Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'

Mila can be seen above. The 2-year-old Amur tiger died in a "freak accident" involving anesthesia last week at a zoo in Colorado. (CMZ handout) Mila can be seen above. The 2-year-old Amur tiger died in a "freak accident" involving anesthesia last week at a zoo in Colorado. (CMZ handout)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton