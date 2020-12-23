TORONTO -- Charges have been laid in connection with an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga, Ont. in which an employee was shot twice at close range after trying to retrieve the stolen goods.

According to Peel Regional Police, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at a store near Airport and Derry roads.

Customers and an employee were forcible confined at gunpoint, police said, and were “zip-tied to prevent their escape.”

Police say the suspects were able to get away with more than $1.5 million worth of jewelry and gold. Both were reportedly wearing “realistic” masks that made them appear like white males with long black beards.

Police said that one store employee followed the suspects to the parking lot and attempted to retrieve one of the stolen jewelry bags.

“A violent confrontation ensued,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday. “At this time, the victim was shot twice at close range by the armed suspect during the struggle.”

“The victim sustained serious physical injury, including two gunshot wounds but luckily survived the deadly encounter.”

The suspects fled the area in a white BMW X4 SUV, police said.

A 30-year-old man from Toronto was taken into custody on Monday in connection with the incident.

Olakunle Banjoko has been charged with attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and two counts of failing to comply with a weapons prohibition order.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there is still one suspect outstanding. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.