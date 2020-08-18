TORONTO -- A McDondald’s located inside a Walmart Supercentre in Scarborough was closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Aug. 17, a staff member at the 1900 Eglinton Avenue East location reported they were infected with the virus, McDonald’s Canada said in a press release.

The employee worked their last shift on Aug. 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s said the restaurant was immediately shut down for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party.

“We are working to ensure our timeline to reopen happens as quickly and safely as possible as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s, and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities,” the press release read.

All employees who may have been in close contact with the infected staff member have been asked to self-quarantine until further notice.

Any guests who visited the restaurant when the infected employee was working are asked to follow the advice of Ontario Public Health officials.

The restaurant said it has implemented enhanced safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including hand sanitizer dispensers, floor markers to help guests keep their distance, protective screens at front counters and mandatory masks for staff.

The restaurant has since reopened as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.