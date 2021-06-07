TORONTO -- A tragedy was avoided in late April when emergency crews banded together with the community to rescue six people and two cats from a residential house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Peel police say resident Pamela Noseworthy sprung into action when she discovered her family home ablaze just after 1:00 a.m. on April 29.

Noseworthy’s five family members were home at the time, including her elderly mother and brother-in-law—both confined to wheelchairs.

According to a news release issued by police on Monday, a neighbour reported the blaze after it had fully engulfed the family’s residential garage and four cars.

Peel Regional Police officers from 22 Division say they quickly coordinated their efforts to assist the family to safety, disconnecting a propane tank in the process to prevent further danger as Brampton firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

“They were awesome,” Noseworthy told Peel police. “They busted the fence down and helped us to get out of the yard. One put my mother over his shoulder and lifted her over it. They helped my brother-in-law over too. He is an amputee.”

Upon leaving the house, Noseworthy was found to be shoeless.

“Seeing this, her neighbour gave her the shoes from his feet. More neighbours flocked to aid the family with provisions and financial support, as resources have been more challenging to acquire due to pandemic restrictions,” Peel police said.

In addition to the six people pulled from the home, two cats were also saved — one requiring veterinarian attention.

“The firefighters on the scene refused to give up until they found both [cats],” Peel police said.

Not a single person was injured nor had to attend hospital in this incident.

“Never in a million years did I think this would happen,” Noseworthy said. “It still feels like a dream.”

“As a result of the family’s, the officers’, the firefighters’ and community members’ commitment, bravery, quick collective decision-making, and teamwork, at least six lives were saved that morning,” Peel police said.