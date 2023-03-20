Emergency crews at house fire in Richmond Hill

A house in Richmond Hill was consumed in plumes of smoke on Monday afternoon.

The Richmond Hill Fire Department confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Monday that a house fire was reported at 62 Deerwood Crescent, near Bathurst Street and Bloomington Road.

At this point in time, there is no information on occupancy injuries or the cause of the fire.

Images from the CTV News Toronto helicopter show smoke coming from the roof of the home.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.