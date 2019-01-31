

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Convicted former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer admitted to injecting a 15th patient with insulin in a long-term care facility, but was not charged for it, newly released police documents show.

Wettlaufer was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for murdering eight seniors in her care. She also admitted to harming six others with insulin injections.

Documents prepared by London Police and obtained by CTV News London indicate that Wettlaufer told Woodstock police she injected a woman named Florence Beedall, 77, with a “small amount of insulin” while Beedall resided at the Meadow Park Nursing Centre in London in 2014.

Police said Wettlaufer was not responsible for providing medication to Beedall at the time, nor was Beedall a diabetic requiring insulin.

Beedall later died, but there was no proof the injection precipitated or hastened her death.

“From the information reviewed, there is no evidence to indicate that Elizabeth Wettlaufer is responsible for the death of Florence Beedall,” a London police detective wrote in a report.

Documents indicated investigators also spoke with Beedall’s children and they told police they did not wish for a criminal charge of assault with a weapon to be laid.

Family members also indicated to police they did not want to be in the public eye.

The Ministry of Health also reviewed the occurrence and found “no findings of non-compliance.”

A public inquiry looked into the killings and how they went undetected for so long. The final report is due in July.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court in 2017, Wettlaufer’s assaults and murders occurred between 2007 and 2016.