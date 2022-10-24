Election races razor-thin in Hamilton, Vaughan as results pour in

It’s election day across Ontario. Follow along for live results and updates from the 2022 municipal election.

CTV News Toronto has results for cities across the GTA like Mississauga, Hamilton, Vaughan, Brampton, Niagara Falls, and Markham.

These are the profiles of the mayoral contests in Mississauga, Hamilton, Vaughan, Brampton and Toronto.

Live election updates are below:

10:10 p.m.

The former leaders of the Ontario Liberal and NDP parties are duking it out in two razor-thin mayoral races.

Former Ontario Liberal leader Stevel Del Duca is running to become mayor of Vaughan and is currently neck-and neck with long-time councillor Sandra Yeung Racco.

Meanwhile in Hamilton former NDP leader Andrea Horwath is trying to win the mayor’s office. But she is currently trailing close behind Keanin Loomis.

Polls are still being counted in each city, where some voting stations stayed open later. However both races are separated by only around one percentage point so far.

9:49 p.m.

After being re-elected as mayor for a second term, Patrick Brown speaks to his supporters.

"This is a win against the politics of negativity, of mudslinging."



Patrick Brown addresses his supporters after he was re-elected for a second term as mayor of Brampton. #onpoli #elxn pic.twitter.com/LQMKKHuMLv — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) October 25, 2022

9:44 p.m.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie speaks after being re-elected for a third term.

"This is just the start of what we're going to achieve over the next term by working together."



Bonnie Crombie addresses her supporters after winning a third term as Mayor of Mississauga. #elxn #onpoli pic.twitter.com/PfHqN1jqS5 — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) October 25, 2022

9:37 p.m.

Speaking to CP24, Mayor John Tory said this will be his last term as mayor of Toronto.

9:15 p.m.

Mayor John Tory thanks supporters while delivering a victory speech.

"Tonight is a great night as we look ahead to a third term at city hall with a strong mandate from the city of Toronto."



John Tory addresses supporters after being re-elected as Mayor of Toronto. pic.twitter.com/X7wVZn9NGX — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) October 25, 2022

9:10 p.m.

A number of races have been declared or are close in Toronto. Click here to see a ward-by-ward breakdown of the results on our election map.

8:40 p.m.

Patrick Brown has been re-elected mayor of Brampton after a contentious campaign and a somewhat chaotic first term in office fraught with council division.

Brampton mayor, Patrick Brown, speaks during a press conference to announce his intention to re-run for mayorship, at city hall in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

8:32 p.m.

Michael Thompson has been re-elected by the voters in Scarborough Centre, despite criminal charges that threatened to upend his campaign.

8:30 p.m.

Bonnie Crombie has been re-elected as mayor of Mississauga for a third-consecutive term, beating out business owner Derick Ramkissoon and others in a landslide.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie attends an announcement at Mississauga Hospital in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

8:20 p.m.

John Tory has been re-elected for a third term and will now have a chance to become Toronto's longest serving mayor provided he remains in office for the full four years.

CP24 declared Tory as the winner just minutes after the polls closed.

John Tory is hoping to be re-elected to a third term and have a chance to become Toronto’s longest serving mayor. (The Canadian Press)

8:00 p.m.

Most poll are now closed in Ontario. Live and real-time results will begin to flood in here.

Toronto officials say anyone still in line to vote at a polling station after it closes will be allowed to cast their ballot.

7:15 p.m.

Three additional Toronto polling locations will have extending voting hours:

Ward 5, Weston Gardens Retirement Living, 303 Queen's Dr. – Voting extended to 8:10 p.m.

Ward 13, Verve, Party Room, 120 Homewood Ave. – Voting extended to 8:05 p.m.

Ward 13, Edna Dixon Apartments, Lounge, 540 Queen St. E. – Voting extended to 8:10 p.m.

7:00 p.m.

CP24's live election special begins. Watch in the player above.

6:45 p.m.

There’s just a little more than an hour now before polls close in Toronto. After polls close at 8 p.m., you can see all the results as they come in for the city on our election map.

5:45 p.m.

Voting hours have been extended at nine polling stations in Toronto. Any resident in line ahead of the rescheduled times will be able to cast their ballots.

Here are the voting locations impacted:

Ward 2, 380 the West Way – Voting extended to 8:20 p.m

Ward 8, 3036 Bathurst St. – Voting extended to 8:10 p.m.

Ward 10, 51 Dockside Dr. – Voting extended to 8:20 p.m.

Ward 16, 131 Fenside Dr. – Voting extended to 8:10 p.m.

Ward 19, 850 O'Connor Dr. – Voting extended to 8:15 p.m.

Ward 19, 5 Wakunda Pl. – Voting extended to 8:10 p.m.

Ward 22, 2743 Victoria Pk. – Voting extended to 8:15 p.m.

Ward 22, 2501 Bridletown Cir. – Voting extended to 8:25 p.m.

Ward 22, 85 Beverly Glen Blvd. – Voting extended to 8:15 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

The City of Hamilton says election results will be delayed until all polls close at 9:20 p.m. tonight. Voting has been extended at a number of polling locations which opened late in order to ensure a full 10 hours of voting at each location.

4:30 p.m.

Extended hours at some polling stations in Vaughan will not impact the reporting of results, the city says. Results will start flowing on the City of Vaughan’s website as soon as they become available, starting at 8 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Voting hours have been extended at 26 polling stations in Vaughan, Ont.

Officials say this is due to "technical administrative challenges that impacted standard voting hours."

They stressed all votes will be counted.

3:20 p.m.

Signs have been posted in all of the polling stations in Ward 23 advising voters that ballots cast for Cynthia Lai will not be counted following her death last week. Lai represented the ward for the last four years on city council and had been seeking re-election. Votes cast for Lai in the advance polls will also not be counted.

3 p.m.

The election special will get underway at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca. You will also be able to view LIVE results using our election map. Here is everything you will need to know to stay on top of the results.

1:40 p.m.

There are a total of eight wards across Toronto without incumbents following the death of Ward 23 Coun. Cynthia Lai last week. One of the open races is taking place in Don Valley East, where longtime councillor and current deputy mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong has chosen to step aside after 22 years on city council. There are a total of 11 candidates vying to replace him, including former city councillor Jon Burnside. One of the candidates in the ward, Colin Mahovlich, told CP24 on Monday that he wants to see a “renewed focus” on investing in public transit in the ward, including the revival of the Don Mills express bus.

“It is really not a surprise why we have horrible gridlock in this city when we have spent the past three decades cutting back on transit investments, redoing plans, remaking plans and delaying plans. If we invest in transit and make it a viable alternative to getting around the city, because it is not right now, it will reduce gridlock and help everyone get around the city,” he said.

1:25 p.m.

The City of Brampton announced late Sunday that it would allow eligible voters to cast their ballots at any voting location within their wards in an effort to offer a “seamless and accessible experience” for those celebrating the Hindu, Buddist, Jain, and Sikh holidays. The city said it is offering the option so electors can “fulfill their civic duty quickly and easily, and get back to this special day of celebrations.”

12:30 p.m.

The City of Toronto says that all polls are open and operational. The city says that there are approximately 1.89 million eligible voters in Toronto. It is encouraging voters to consider casting their ballots during the off-peak hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to avoid a wait at the polls.

12 p.m.

The City of Mississauga says that more than 3,000 ballots have already been cast and all polling locations have been “fairly steady.”

10:42 a.m.

Former Liberal leader Steven Del Duca has cast his ballot in Vaughan. Maurizio Bevilacqua has served as Vaughan’s mayor since 2010 but chose not to seek a fourth term.

10:15 a.m.

John Tory showed up at community centre on Bloor Street near St. George Street to cast his ballot. Prior to voting Tory told reporters that he is feeling optimistic about his electoral chances despite concerns about lower voter turnout in the advance polls. He also said that he is looking forward to some “renewal” on city council, given the fact that nearly one-third of all wards don’t have an incumbent running in them.

“I am happy when there are new faces on city council. Not because I didn’t get along with the people who were there before. But I just think renewal is a good thing and it happens on a gradual basis, election to election,” Tory said. “The bad news is that we have some people with great experience who have left. The good news is we have some new people with fresh ideas. My approach has always been that anybody who wants to work with me I will work with them. We have so much to do that it is all hands on deck.”