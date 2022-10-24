Bonnie Crombie re-elected for third-term as Mississauga mayor

Bonnie Crombie has been re-elected as mayor of Mississauga for a third-consecutive term, beating out business owner Derick Ramkissoon and others in a landslide.

Crombie has been the mayor of Mississauga since 2014, when she was endorsed by and replaced Hazel McCallion, who had been mayor since the 1970s.

After her first term, Crombie was re-elected in 2018, receiving over 75 per cent of the vote.

This time around, Crombie ran on strength of record and political experience. After leading Mississaugans through the pandemic, she says she’s ready to continue guiding Mississauga into the future.

“Strong, steady leadership is what has gotten us through the pandemic and what will guide us into the future,” Crombie said during her ‘State of the City’ address in June. “As we look at the year ahead and beyond, I know there is more to do and more to achieve.”

The main focus of Crombie’s re-election platform was her renewed call on the province to remove Mississauga from Peel Region and make it an independent city.

It’s a proposal that has been brought up frequently over the years, including by Crombie’s predecessor Hazel McCallion.

Crombie says separating from Peel Region is long overdue. Since getting elected eight years ago, the 62-year-old has advocated for Mississauga's independence, which she says will allow it to control its own "destiny" like other cities in Ontario, including its neighbour Toronto.

"This is because Mississauga is a mature, standalone city. The other municipalities that are partners of the Region of Peel are at different stages in their growth and development," she told CP24.com in an interview last week.

Crombie’s second term in office was largely upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also had her share of other challenging moments, most notably the resignation of Ward 2 Mississauga city councillor Karen Ras in January.

Ras resigned due to “workplace issues” which are believed to be connected to her car being keyed while parked in the city hall underground garage.

After being criticized for not doing more to support Ras, Crombie publicly apologized in February for not pushing harder to have the city’s integrity commissioner investigate the alleged incidents.

"This is flagrant bullying and harassment and has no place at the city of Mississauga or in any workplace," Crombie said during a news conference at the time.

"I'm a woman in politics and I've been on the receiving end of harassment myself. And as the leader of council, I should have done everything in my power to protect my friend and colleague."

In July, Mississauga's integrity commissioner found that Ward 6 Councillor Ron Starr was responsible for the incident, however Starr has repeatedly denied his involvement.

Crombie came out of the debacle largely unscathed, and remained popular among voters in the lead up to the election.

Although she didn’t have a high-profile challenger in the race, seven candidates did make a run for the mayor’s seat.

Derrick Ramkissoon received the second-most mayoral votes.

His election pledges included: freezing property tax during his first two years as mayor, investing funds in youth and children, working to reduce crime and attracting businesses and tourists through development.

His future in politics is unclear.