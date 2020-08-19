TORONTO -- A woman believed to be in her 80s has died after being hit by a car in the parking lot of an Oshawa, Ont. grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of a No Frills, located near Beatrice and Simcoe streets, around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Regional Police said.

Very few details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash, however police said that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

UPDATE: Female pedestrian in her 80's pronounced dead after being struck and run over by a vehicle in the No Frills parking lot at Simcoe/Beatrice in Oshawa, at approx. 3:30 p.m. Our Traffic Services Branch is investigating. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 19, 2020

Police are asking members of the public to stay away from the area while they investigate the incident.