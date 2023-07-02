Elderly man in critical condition after house fire in Brampton

An elderly man is in critical condition following a house fire in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the basement unit of a residence on Pennyroyal Crescent, in the area of Bovaird Drive and Sunnyvale Gate, just before 2 p.m., according to Peel Police.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel entered the unit and located an elderly male suffering from “significant injuries.”

“He was located without vital signs, however [paramedics] did manage to regain a pulse on scene. He has since been transported to a trauma center and is in critical condition,” said Peel Regional Police Media Relations Officer Tyler Bell-Morena at the scene.

“Fire Services have completed their role here on scene and the investigation has been taken over by our Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Ontario Fire Marshal will attend the scene sometime tomorrow.”

The blaze was brought under control and put out shortly after crews arrived, according to Brampton Fire. The extent of the damage to other units in the detached home is unclear, however no other injuries have been reported.

@BramptonFireES is currently on scene of a house fire in the area of Bovaird Dr. and Sunnyvale Gt. The fire is under control, and crews are in the process of cleaning up.^BD @BPFFA1068 @DC_RMartin — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) July 2, 2023

Bell-Morena said that it’s too early to comment on what may have caused the fire.

Neighbours in the area told CP24 that smoke could be seen billowing out from one of the doorways leading to the basement unit.

A neighbour also said that they saw a man being carried out on a stretcher with severe burns.

No further information about the victim has been released.