Elderly man assaulted at shelter and sent to hospital

An elderly man has been taken to hospital following an assault that happened early this morning at a shelter.

Toronto police responded to a call that was originally for a stabbing at 2:39 a.m. in the Islington Avenue and Monogram Place area. They later confirmed that the incident was a call with a weapon.

Police say that there was an alteration between two people, and that a victim had “superficial wounds to the neck and has been discharged from hospital.”

Paramedics confirmed that they responded to a call for an assault in the area at around 2:50 a.m.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital, and a person is in custody.