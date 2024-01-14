TORONTO
Elderly man assaulted at shelter and sent to hospital

An elderly man was taken to hospital after being assaulted. (Toronto Police) An elderly man was taken to hospital after being assaulted. (Toronto Police)
An elderly man has been taken to hospital following an assault that happened early this morning at a shelter.

Toronto police responded to a call that was originally for a stabbing at 2:39 a.m. in the Islington Avenue and Monogram Place area. They later confirmed that the incident was a call with a weapon.

Police say that there was an alteration between two people, and that a victim had “superficial wounds to the neck and has been discharged from hospital.”

Paramedics confirmed that they responded to a call for an assault in the area at around 2:50 a.m.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital, and a person is in custody.

