TORONTO -- The Ontario Provincial Police have ended the search for an eight-year-old boy who went missing Saturday while swimming at Turkey Point after his body was found Sunday afternoon.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in an update posted on Twitter that the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the boy deceased approximately 200 metres away from the shore near Cedar Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

He said they are not releasing the identity of the boy pending the next of kin notification.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene on Cedar Drive at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"It was determined that an eight-year-old child was seen swimming in the waters of Lake Erie off of Cedar Drive when the child abandoned the floating raft that they were on and attempted to swim back to shore," Sanchuk said.

"Family members contacted police after they were unable to locate their son."

Members of the OPP's Norfolk detachment helped in the search along with OPP Aviation Services, the Norfolk marine unit, paramedics, firefighters, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

"I will not be answering any further questions today to give time for the family to grieve," Sanchuk said.

He thanked all the emergency crews and residents who assisted in the search.

"We'd also be remiss if we didn't take this opportunity to thank the wonderful citizens down at Turkey Point that provided assistance to the family during the time of this tragedy."