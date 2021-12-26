Eight people are injured, one critically, after a two-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon that saw one car pushed off the road and flipped onto the sidewalk into a group of pedestrians.

It happened at the intersection of Richmond and Yonge streets just after 2 p.m. Two cars collided, sending one vehicle off the roadway. The vehicle flipped “onto a number of pedestrians” who were walking on the sidewalk, police said.

Const. Tony Macias told CP24 on the scene that, in total, eight patients are currently in hospital with injuries.

“Both vehicles were travelling westbound. One of the vehicles cut into the lane of the other vehicle, causing it to flip, due to the impact,” Macias said. “The parties that were transported to hospital were standing on the intersection when the vehicle collided with them.”

One witness told CP24 that the rolled-over SUV had actually “launched in the air” and was “turned on its side like a missile” before colliding with the pedestrians.

“I just couldn’t believe it. People were just being thrown through the air and he crashed into the building,” the witness, named William, said.

One of the eight people injured is a child who is in critical condition. One other child was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A driver from one of the vehicles was trapped, but has since been freed by emergency crews. Drivers of both vehicles remained on scene.

Yonge Street in the area is now closed as an investigation into the collision takes place.

This is a developing story. More to come.