

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Right-hander Edwin Jackson is poised to set a major-league record on Wednesday for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jackson was selected to the Blue Jays' roster on Wednesday morning, clearing the way for him to pitch for a record 14th major-league team when he makes the start for Toronto in San Francisco against the Giants.

The 35-year-old was acquired by the Blue Jays from Oakland on Saturday for US$30,000. He made three minor-league starts for the Athletics this season, two at triple-A and one at class A.

The Blue Jays also claimed right-hander Jimmy Cordero off of waivers from Washington and optioned him to triple-A Buffalo.

The 27-year-old Cordero made 22 appearances for the Nationals last season, posting a 1-2 record with a 5.68 earned-run average in 19 innings of work.

To make room for Jackson on the 25-man roster, left-hander Thomas Pannone was optioned to Buffalo.

To make room for the new acquisitions on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitchers Matt Shoemaker and David Phelps were transferred to the 60-day injured list.