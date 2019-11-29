TORONTO -- The man who opened fire inside Eaton Centre's food court seven years ago will be sentenced Friday.

Christopher Husbands drew a handgun and opened fire in the food court in June 2012, killing two people and wounding several others.

Ahmed Hassan, 24, died on the floor of the food court that day and Nixon Nirmalendran, 22, died in hospital nine days later.

Husbands was initially sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 30 years after he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.

But after successfully appealing the conviction, Husbands was awarded a second trial.

He admits to shooting inside the busy downtown shopping centre on June 2, 2012, but during his second trial, his lawyers argued that his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was triggered by an encounter he had with men who had assaulted him months earlier.

He was subsequently found guilty of two counts of manslaughter instead of murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for seven years.

Husbands has already spent seven years in prison, and will be given credit for the time he has already served.

The sentencing hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the 361 University Avenue courthouse.