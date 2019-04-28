East York shooting leaves male in serious condition
A Toronto police officer is seen investigating a shooting in East York on April 28, 2019.
CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 7:44PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 28, 2019 10:10PM EDT
A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in East York on Sunday night.
The incident took place at around 7 p.m. in the area of Meighen Avenue and Donora Drive.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male victim to a local hospital after he sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.
No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released by officials.
Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.