

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A young man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s east end.

Paramedics responded to a call at Queen Street and Broadview Avenue at around 8:10 p.m.

The victim was found suffering from serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

According to Toronto police, the victim was injured elsewhere and made his way over to the spot where he was found. A TTC employee located the victim, police said.

There is no information about suspects so far.