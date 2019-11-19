East-end stabbing leaves one man with serious injuries
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:49PM EST
A young man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s east end.
Paramedics responded to a call at Queen Street and Broadview Avenue at around 8:10 p.m.
The victim was found suffering from serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.
According to Toronto police, the victim was injured elsewhere and made his way over to the spot where he was found. A TTC employee located the victim, police said.
There is no information about suspects so far.