Parents and children of Sir Samuel Steele Public School in Whitby are being warned to be vigilant after an alleged attempted abducted of a student this week.

The Durham District School Board notified parents of the incident in a letter on Thursday.

“An alleged stranger recently approached one of our senior students and told the student to get in his car,” school principal Jeffrey Knox wrote in the letter.

The school is located on Bakerville Street near Dryden Boulevard and Garrard Road.

“The student ran away and was not harmed. The stranger drove away.”

Knox said school officials immediately contacted Durham Regional Police, who are investigating.

“At the school today, and over the next few days, we will be reviewing safety tips in an age-appropriate manner in all classes,” he wrote.

“Considering this recent concern, this is an opportune time to review general safety tips with your children.”