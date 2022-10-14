Durham school board investigating after Ajax school teacher allegedly used racial slur in class

Durham District School Board has launched an investigation into an incident at an Ajax school after a teacher allegedly used a racial slur in the classroom.

The incident happened at Viola Desmond Public School.

“We are taking this matter very seriously, and an occasional teacher is currently teaching this class while we conduct an investigation,” the school board said in a statement Friday evening.

The board added that support is being offered to students affected by the incident and thanked those who reported it.

“Racist slurs and all forms of discrimination under the Human Rights Code cause harm and are unacceptable in our learning and working environments, and we are taking steps to address this situation,” the board said.

According to the school’s website, it opened in Sept. 2018 and is named after Canadian civil rights icon Viola Desmond.