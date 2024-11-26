Durham police seek man accused of impersonating victim to obtain $40,000 in fraudulent insurance claims

Durham police are looking for a man who is accused of impersonating someone and making fraudulent insurance claims that totalled over $40,000.

Police said the suspect accessed multiple insurance policies between Nov. 2023 and March 2024 by impersonating another male victim.

“The suspect submitted applications online to cash several policies that were fraudulently obtained and received over $40,000,” police allege in a news release on Tuesday.

They identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jordon Ebony Fraser of no fixed address.

He is wanted for nearly a dozen charges, including five counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of personation, four counts of uttering forged document and four counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

Durham police said Fraser also has ties to Asphodel-Norweed and Peterborough, where he is wanted for fraud-related offences.

“Investigators encourage the accused to contact legal counsel and make arrangements to turn himself in,” police said.

They are asking anyone with information on Fraser’s whereabouts to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.