Durham on-duty special constable charged with assault: police
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 4:35PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police in Durham Region have charged a special constable for allegedly assaulting a teenaged prisoner.
They say their professional standards unit began an investigation in March.
That's when a youth came forward with a complaint against an on-duty special constable.
Police say Chris Silverthorn, 47, has been a special constable with the service since 2005.
He is currently assigned to court services.
Silverthorn has been charged with assault and was released on a promise to appear.