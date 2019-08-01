A Mississauga man says was worried he could have been trapped and seriously injured when a car wash went haywire in Mississauga.

It was on July 6th when he says the car wash that he has been using for the past 10 years malfunctioned and smashed the windshield of his truck.

"I was thinking if I don't get out I could be crushed. It was scary,” Mattarollo said.



Nino Mattarollo said he is still shocked by what happened. (CTV News Toronto)



He says when the large car wash brush started to shatter his windshield he put his truck in reverse and tried to back out but couldn’t.

“I thought the brush has got to go up because it goes up at the windshield, but it didn't go up and it kept coming toward me and I was getting hit by glass."

Mattarolo says it was the force and pressure of the brush that allowed him to finally back out of the car wash.

“If it wasn't for the brush pushing me back I could have been trapped in the car or even injured."



Nino Mattarollo was worried he would become trapped in the truck. (CTV News Toronto)



The pick-up truck, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, has a smashed windshield, dents, a broken mirror and damaged wipers.

When CTV News Toronto contacted Petro Canada about the incident in Mississauga, a Suncor spokesperson said they "apologize for the inconvenience this caused."

"We are currently working with the customer as well as the insurance provider to ensure that the right thing is done."

Mattarollo wanted his truck repaired but because it's almost 20 years old and has 500,000 kilometers on it the insurance company said it's not worth fixing.

Mattarollo will get a cash payout of just over $2000. He says that's not fair because now he is being forced to buy a new truck.

“It's a shame because I went to use it to make it look new and now it's destroyed basically.".

He says even though his truck was older with high mileage he feels he deserves more compensation to help him buy another truck.

He also says he will never go in an automatic car wash again.