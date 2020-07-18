TORONTO -- Ontario Provincial Police say they are trying to track down a vehicle they say may have been street racing with a motorcyclist killed following a collision on Highway 427 late Friday night.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 427, approaching Highway 401, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Three passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the collision but police say only two cars remained at the scene.

The third car, which has been described by investigators as a white, modified Mercedes-Benz, was seen fleeing the area following the collision, Schmidt said.

"There should be damage on this vehicle and this vehicle, we believe, was involved in this collision possibly racing with the motorcycle or driving aggressively in some manner," he added.

The motorcyclist, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead some time after the crash.

Schmidt said it is not known how many occupants were inside the Mercedes and no suspect descriptions have been provided.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage from the area at the time to call the Toronto detachment of the OPP.

"The other involved vehicles do have significant damage but (there are) no reports of serious injuries to the occupants of these vehicles," Schmidt noted.

He said police do not believe the other vehicles were involved in any street racing.

"Our collision reconstruction team is on scene right now working together with the coroner who is also assisting and working on this death investigation," he said.