Driver pronounced dead after vehicle slams into arena near Bayview and Finch
A mini van that slammed into the Bayview Arena in North York on Saturday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 8:41AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 17, 2018 10:01AM EST
A male driver has been pronounced on scene dead after he slammed his vehicle into an arena in North York on Saturday morning.
The vehicle, a silver mini van, struck the exterior of the Bayview Arena near Bayview and Finch avenues shortly after 8 a.m.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Police say that speed may have been a contributing factor, though that has not been confirmed.
No road closures are in place as a result of the collision but officers from Traffic Services are investigating at the scene.