

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male driver has been pronounced on scene dead after he slammed his vehicle into an arena in North York on Saturday morning.

The vehicle, a silver mini van, struck the exterior of the Bayview Arena near Bayview and Finch avenues shortly after 8 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police say that speed may have been a contributing factor, though that has not been confirmed.

No road closures are in place as a result of the collision but officers from Traffic Services are investigating at the scene.