

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a driver is in custody after “numerous pedestrians” were struck by a van in the city’s Yonge and Finch area.

Police were called to the area at around 1:27 p.m. for reports of a collision.

They say it’s too early to confirm the number of pedestrians involved and the severity of their injuries. Previously, police said in a tweet that eight to 10 pedestrians were injured.

Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck further when I get it ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

Toronto paramedics, who also responded to the scene, are urging people to avoid the area as they treat "multiple patients."

One witness reported seeing a white van "crashing into everything." Video from the CTV News Toronto Chopper showed paramedics treating several people near what appeared to be blood stains on the sidewalk.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection.

The TTC says there is no service on Line 1 between Sheppard and Finch stations due to the police investigation. There will be no shuttle bus service to supplement the closure.

A police staff sergeant is headed to the area to provide more information.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the developing situation shortly after receiving the news.

"Obviously we're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected," Trudeau said. "We're going to obviously have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."

More to come…