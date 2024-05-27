Driver found passed out in vehicle with firearm in his lap: Durham police

Police in Durham Region say they arrested a suspected impaired driver who was found unresponsive in his vehicle with a firearm in his lap.

In a news release, Durham Regional Police said the man was found at the intersection of Whites Road and Highway 401 in Pickering at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said they were first called to the area to check on the wellbeing of a man who was reportedly passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle through “numerous intersection light changes.”

“Police approached the vehicle and saw a firearm on his lap. The male exhibited signs of alcohol impairment and was taken into custody without incident, after the firearm was safely removed from his possession,” police said in the news release.

The 42-year-old driver faces multiple charges, including operation while impaired and possession of a loaded firearm, police said.