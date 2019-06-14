

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 60s is dead after he inexplicably lost control of his vehicle, mounted a curb and struck two parked cars in a Burlington parking lot on Friday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to a stretch of Mount Forest Drive, east of Brant Street, after 2 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a male driver in life-threatening condition behind the wheel of his vehicle.

He was rushed to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver mounted a curb, entered a parking lot and struck two parked cars before his vehicle came to a rest.

Nobody in the lot was injured.

Investigators say they are working to figure out what caused the man to leave the roadway.

Mount Forest Drive is closed between Mountainside Drive and Brant Street to allow for an investigation.