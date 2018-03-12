

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A driver is in critical condition following a single-vehicle collision on the Highway 401 westbound ramp to Highway 410 in Mississauga.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, at around 2:30 p.m. a cement truck drove off the highway into an embankment on the left side of the road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it’s not yet clear whether the truck was loaded.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. OPP’s Port Credit detachment and the Collision Reconstruction Team are on scene conducting an investigation.

“The ramp itself is a relatively moderate ramp, nothing very steep, but obviously we will be looking into all factors including weather conditions and road conditions as well as human factors as well,” Schmidt told CP24.

He said ramp will be closed for the next few hours until the cement truck can be removed.

“I expect this ramp will be closed for most of the afternoon and possibly even into this evening,” Schmidt said.

Drivers are being rerouted to Highway 403 in the meantime.