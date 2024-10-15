TORONTO
Driver crashes into house in Toronto’s west end, no injuries reported

Two people have been arrested after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a house in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday night.

The collision happened in the Oakville Village neighbourhood, near Winona Drive and Holland Park Avenue.

Police said they were called to that area shortly before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that had gone into a house.

Toronto fire told CP24 that no injuries have been reported.

Three people in the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Two of those suspects have since been arrested, while one remains outstanding.

The third suspect is described as a white male, five feet 10 inches tall and last seen wearing a black hoodie, red plaid pants and white shoes.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

