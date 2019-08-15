

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





The driver of a vehicle that struck a female pedestrian downtown said she was blinded by the sun and did not see the woman she hit.

Paramedics said a woman was struck in the area of Queen Street and St. Patrick Street just after 7 a.m.

She has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries.



The victim's shoe remains on Queen Street after she was transported to hospital. (CTV News Toronto)

The driver of the red Honda Civic, who just moved to Toronto from Nova Scotia, told CP24 she had her toddler in the car with her when the woman was struck.

The driver and toddler were not injured in the collision.

Roads were closed while police investigated but they have since reopened.