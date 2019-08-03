A man has been arrested for impaired driving after four pedestrians were struck by a car downtown on Saturday afternoon. 

Authorities were called to the King Street West and Bay Street area around 3 p.m. 

Police said the 27-year-old driver was travelling east on King Street when he mounted the sidewalk and hit a group of people. 

Police said three of the pedestrains were transported to hospital. One of the pedestrians is in a life threatning condition, while two others have non-life threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old driver, who was allegedly impaired, did not suffer serious injuries. 

King Street West is blocked from University to Bay Street, police say. 

