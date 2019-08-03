Driver arrested for impaired driving after four pedestrians hit by car downtown
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 3:31PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 6:21PM EDT
A man has been arrested for impaired driving after four pedestrians were struck by a car downtown on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the King Street West and Bay Street area around 3 p.m.
Police said the 27-year-old driver was travelling east on King Street when he mounted the sidewalk and hit a group of people.
Police said three of the pedestrains were transported to hospital. One of the pedestrians is in a life threatning condition, while two others have non-life threatening injuries.
The 27-year-old driver, who was allegedly impaired, did not suffer serious injuries.
King Street West is blocked from University to Bay Street, police say.