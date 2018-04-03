

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 39-year-old GTA man, who was allegedly behind the wheel of a Lamborghini involved in a fatal five-car crash Monday, has a history of speed violations, CTV News Toronto has learned.

His record includes convictions for failing to stop at an intersection, not wearing his seat belt, and for speeding. In one violation, the suspect was one kilometer an hour away from what would have constituted a charge for street racing.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred in the area of Stouffville Road and Bridgewater Drive. Witnesses said that a blue Lamborghini was driving along Stouffville Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic.

A 32-year-old woman, named Katarzyna “Kathy” Tucholska, was declared dead at the scene and five other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The deceased was the passenger in the Lamborghini and the partner of the driver. She was also the mother of a newborn baby.

The driver of the sports car was injured but is expected to survive his injuries.

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto that since moving in over Christmas, the suspect always had a fancy car parked in his driveway and in his neighbours’ driveways. They also said that he has a hoist in his garage to allow more room for parking. His collection was the cause of a recent dispute with a neighbour, who accused him of treating the street like his own private dealership.

Property records show that the suspect, who online claims he is the owner of a closed-down luxury car dealership, has millions of dollars in property debt. He declared bankruptcy in 2009 and Tucholska was unemployed. Despite this fact, the couple purchased their current home earlier this year for $1.6 million.

The Lamborghini involved in the fatal accident was leased to Tucholska.

Police are still searching for witnesses to determine the behaviour of the cars leading up to the collision.

They are particularly looking to speak with the occupants of a dark-coloured Mercedes and a white Ford Edge – two vehicles that would have been close enough to see what transpired.