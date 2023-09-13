Driver, 21, dies after being shot at from another vehicle in Toronto last week; suspect arrested

A driver in their 20s has died in hospital after being shot at by an individual in another vehicle on a residential street in east Toronto earlier this month, and a suspect has been arrested and charged, police say.

The incident took place on Sept. 5 on Dolly Varden Boulevard, near Markham and Ellesmere roads, shortly before 5 p.m.

“Two vehicles were travelling northbound on Dolly Varden when an individual fired from one vehicle into the other,” Toronto Police Service (TPS) Insp. Jeff Bangild said at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was shot, investigators say, and a second occupant managed to escape without being injured, and quickly called police.

The suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the incident northbound on Dolly Varden.

On Wednesday, Toronto police said in a release that the victim, identified as 21-year-old Toronto resident Dequan Demos, died in hospital on Friday.

On Monday, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Lawrence Bruce, of Markham, with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and “several firearms-related charges,” the release said.

Bruce made a first appearance in court on Tuesday at Toronto Regional Bail Centre in courtroom 103.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.