Drinking alcohol is officially legal at some Toronto parks

    Torontonians will be able to crack a cold one in several public parks – permanently.

    On Thursday, a majority of councillors voted to keep the pilot program that allowed people aged 19 and older to drink alcoholic beverages after a staff report found that it "was implemented with a high level of satisfaction among park visitors, few issues arising, and minimal operational impacts."

    Staff said 92 per cent of those who visited a pilot park and were surveyed said they were satisfied during their visit, 90 per cent felt safe, and 88 per cent said people who chose to drink at the park were considerate.

    The pilot initially ran from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9. It was later extended until the end of last month.

    In the report, staff also shared that people who experienced the program were more supportive of maintaining or expanding it. A public opinion survey they conducted found that 46 per cent of residents supported allowing drinking in parks, 23 per cent were neutral, and 30 per cent opposed.

    Given the positive feedback, staff suggested that council approve transitioning the 27 participating pilot parks to permanent locations where alcohol drinking is permitted.

    During Thursday's meeting, several councillors put forward motions to add some parks in their wards to the program. All their motions were approved.

    On the other hand, five councillors submitted motions ordering city staff that no parks in their wards be designated for alcohol consumption. Their motions were defeated.

    In their report, staff recommended that each ward has a park allowed for alcohol consumption, which meets the approved criteria and is supported by the local councillor. Most pilot locations were in downtown Toronto, while a few were in North York and Scarborough. No parks in Etobicoke opted into the program.

    Staff said that if the program becomes permanent, they will "continue to monitor implementation and provide ongoing updates to local Councillors regarding issues arising in parks where alcohol consumption is allowed."

    Here is a list of the 27 pilot parks that will permanently allow alcohol consumption:

    1. Campbell Avenue Playground and Park
    2. Cedarvale Park
    3. Christie Pits Park
    4. Corktown Common
    5. Dovercourt Park
    6. Dufferin Grove Park
    7. Earlscourt Park
    8. East Toronto Athletic Field
    9. Eglinton Park
    10. Greenwood Park
    11. Hillcrest Park
    12. June Rowlands Park
    13. Lee Lifeson Art Park
    14. McCleary Park
    15. Milliken Park
    16. Monarch Park
    17. Morningside Park
    18. Neilson Park
    19. Oriole Park
    20. Queen's Park
    21. Riverdale Park East
    22. Roundhouse Park
    23. Sir Winston Churchill Park
    24. Skymark Park
    25. Trinity Bellwoods Park
    26. Underpass Park
    27. Withrow Park

    Here are the parks approved on Thursday to be part of the program:

    Ward 9

    • Bert Robinson Park
    • McCormick Park
    • Wallace Emerson Park

    Ward 24

    • Botany Hill Park
    • Confederation Park
    • North Bendale Park
    • Scarborough Village Park

    Ward 3

    • Cloverdale Park
    • Etobicoke Valley Park
    • Fairfield Park
    • Grand Avenue Park
    • Home Smith Park

    Ward 19

    • Stan Wadlow Park
    • East Lynn Park

    Ward 14

    • Dieppe Park

    Ward 21

    • Ashtonbee Reservoir Park
    • Thomson Memorial Park

