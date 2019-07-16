

From inside his Toronto mansion, Drake is giving his fans a closer look at his indoor NBA regulation-size basketball court.

The Toronto-born rapper posted two videos to his Instagram account showing him and others shooting hoops inside the home, located along The Bridle Path.

The indoor basketball court, which appears to be covered by a glass dome, can also be accessed from an upper balcony as Drake is seen shooting baskets from above in one of the videos.

The word “welcome” is shown on the court, along with branding from Drake’s record label, OVO.

Drake purchased two acres of land in the exclusive neighbourhood back in 2015 for $6.7 million. He tore down an existing bungalow on the property to make way for the custom-built home.

The mansion was designed by Ontario-based luxury home designer and builder Ferris Rafauli.

The court is just one of many features inside the 35,000 sq. ft. home. The home also includes an elevator, a 10-car garage, four guest bedrooms, an awards room, a piano room, a screening room, a gym, and a basketball memorabilia room.

Drake is the global ambassador for the 2019 NBA Championship winners, the Toronto Raptors.