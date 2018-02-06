Drake crashes Miami high school to shoot 'God's Plan' music video
MIAMI -- Drake had no trouble drawing crowds as he visited Miami to shoot a music video.
Images shared by fans on social media show Miami Senior High students singing along as Drake performs "God's Plan" from a crane above the school's baseball field. A drone captured Monday's surprise concert by the rap superstar.
The Miami Herald reports that before he left, Drake gave the school a $25,000 check and said he would help design new school uniforms. School alum Edgar Grant Santiago rushed over when a friend told him of the visit, and said "that was truly God's plan to bless the school."
Drake also gave an impromptu concert at the University of Miami, where he awarded a $50,000 scholarship to a lucky student.
This happened today. I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan ����