

The Associated Press





MIAMI -- Drake had no trouble drawing crowds as he visited Miami to shoot a music video.

Images shared by fans on social media show Miami Senior High students singing along as Drake performs "God's Plan" from a crane above the school's baseball field. A drone captured Monday's surprise concert by the rap superstar.

The Miami Herald reports that before he left, Drake gave the school a $25,000 check and said he would help design new school uniforms. School alum Edgar Grant Santiago rushed over when a friend told him of the visit, and said "that was truly God's plan to bless the school."

Did I hear the word “album”?! �� #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/ZXAhuMPJA2 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 5, 2018

Drake also gave an impromptu concert at the University of Miami, where he awarded a $50,000 scholarship to a lucky student.