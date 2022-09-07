Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Canadian musician Drake, basketball champion LeBron James and rapper Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) documentary.
“Black Ice,” which is still scheduled to premiere at TIFF this weekend at Roy Thomson Hall, examines the history of anti-Black racism in hockey, from segregated leagues to date.
The project is directed by Oscar nominee Hubert Davis and executive produced by LeBron James, Drake, Future and Maverick Carter.
On Sept. 4, Bill Hunter, former head of the NBA Players Association, filed court documents in New York obtained by CTV News Toronto stating that he is owed $10-million in damages along with part of the film’s profits.
Prior to the conception of the documentary, Hunter sought to produce a movie based on the story and entered into an agreement with the authors of “Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895-1925,” on March 25, 2019 to buy the rights to the intellectual property.
The court documents state that the celebrities and their entertainment companies violated Hunter’s exclusive rights to develop a motion picture or audiovisual adaptation about the Colored Hockey League, where Canada’s best Black players were situated from 1895 to the 1930s.
“While the defendants Lebron James, Drake and Maverick Carter are known and renowned in their respective fields of basketball and music, it does not afford them the right to steal another’s intellectual property. Yet that is exactly what occurred herein,” the documents read.
Once Hunter heard about the deal, he said the defendants claimed “Black Ice” did not violate his exclusive rights because the project was a documentary.
“A documentary is still a ‘motion picture’ and an ‘audiovisual adaptation,’ and any claim to the contrary is absurd and made in bad faith,” the court documents state.
George and Darril Fosty, authors of the book the documentary is based on, along with their publishing company Stryker Indigo, are also listed as defendants. Hunter claims they are responsible for the “wrongful double-sale” of the rights to “Black Ice.”
The defendants did not provide immediate comment on the court filings.
“Black Ice” is set to begin viewings at TIFF on Sept. 10.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
BREAKING | Rogers outage sparks deal in Canada between major telecoms
The federal Industry Minister says Canada's major telecom companies have reached a formal agreement to 'ensure and guarantee' emergency roaming and other mutual assistance in the case of a major outage.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
'Unsafe and irresponsible' drone usage during Jasper firefight temporarily grounds helicopters
Two more people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
How the 4-day search for a Memphis schoolteacher killed in a violent abduction led investigators to find her body
Shortly after investigators in Memphis, Tennessee, found a body Monday that was later identified as missing schoolteacher Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher, they discovered a pair of purple running shorts discarded in a trash bag nearby, officials said in a newly released affidavit.
Montreal
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec election: Liberals criticize wealth tax proposal as attack on farmers
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is calling the wealth and inheritance taxes proposed by Quebec solidaire an attack on farmers.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime
In a surprising twist of events following drama at the National Assembly, the PCQ saw its popularity skyrocket and its leader, Éric Duhaime, thrust into the spotlight.
London
-
Man stabbed with his own knife after altercation: LPS
A London man has been charged after an incident involving a knife and a dog. Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, a man and woman were sitting at a picnic table playing music in a park at 580 Clarence St. when police say a man they don’t know approached them with a dog.
-
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
-
Cruiser struck, suspect fled on foot
London police are searching for a suspect after an incident in the city on Friday. Around 9:30 p.m., officers on general patrol saw the driver of a grey sedan make an illegal move in the area of Colborne and Hill streets.
Kitchener
-
Ezra Avenue investigation continues, local officials react to destructive gathering
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said he is hoping to get those involved in a destructive party back “on the right track” after a trail of destruction was left along Ezra Avenue.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
-
Construction of first-ever bicycle signals underway in Guelph
The first-ever bicycle signals are coming to Guelph as construction gets underway at two locations in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Sudbury police nab stunt driver in school zone
A Sudbury driver was charged with stunt driving near a Donovan area elementary school on students' first back in class, police say.
-
Feds to offer 10-day passport service in Sudbury
To ease the backlog of passport applications, the federal government is expanding 10-day service to several communities, including Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Senators sign Stutzle to eight-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have locked up another piece of their young core, signing forward Tim Stützle to an eight-year contract extension.
-
Woman rescued after fall on Greenbelt hiking trail
Ottawa paramedics and Ottawa firefighters helped rescue a woman in her 50s who was injured in a fall on a hiking trail in the Greenbelt, south of a large quarry.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Windsor
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after two cyclists die in Walpole Island crash
A 22-year-old Walpole Island driver has been charged after police say two cyclist were struck and killed in a crash.
-
Multiple incidents of mischief to Windsor bus shelters reported: police
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after reports of multiple incidents of mischief to bus shelters.
-
Up to 100 new jobs expected at manufacturing plant opening in Tilbury
A new manufacturing company opening in Tilbury is expected to generate up to 100 jobs.
Barrie
-
Three people injured, including baby, in school bus collision with SUV
Emergency crews attended a collision involving a school bus and an SUV that injured three people, including a baby, on Wednesday morning in Caledon.
-
Multiple drivers charged with speeding in school zones: OPP
Provincial police in Orillia report eight drivers were charged with speed-related offences in school zones on Tuesday.
-
How to keep your old clothes out of the landfill
Barrie residents are encouraged to toss textiles to the street next week for another textile curbside collection.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
Report says Nova Scotia can do more to offset impact of inflation
A new report says 50 per cent of Nova Scotia workers are earning less than they need to meet their basic needs because wages are failing to keep up with inflation.
-
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary changes policy amid sexual misconduct allegations
The Canadian Press has learned Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force quietly introduced new rules last year about transporting members of the public after allegations of sexual misconduct and assault were made against some of its members.
Calgary
-
'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
Calgarians to be honoured for bravery by Canada's governor general
Canada's governor general will be honouring a group of five Calgarians, along with other Canadians, this week for their selfless acts of courage that saved the lives of others.
Winnipeg
-
Why parents should be cautious when sharing back-to-school pictures
With many parents sharing photos of their kids heading back to school, a safety expert warns that these pictures could contain sensitive information that should not be posted online.
-
Have you seen this man? RCMP looking for suspect in Thompson sexual assault
The Manitoba RCMP has released images of a suspect in sexual assault that took place in Thompson in June.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. public-sector union reaches tentative agreement days after pausing job action
A union representing thousands of public service employees in B.C. says it's reached a tentative agreement, more than a week after it paused strike action.
-
British man pleads guilty to murder of 19-year-old from B.C.
A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
-
Victim sexually assaulted, confined in apartment: New Westminster police
New Westminster police say a man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted and unlawfully confined inside an apartment unit.
Edmonton
-
'Unsafe and irresponsible' drone usage during Jasper firefight temporarily grounds helicopters
Two more people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers outage sparks deal in Canada between major telecoms
The federal Industry Minister says Canada's major telecom companies have reached a formal agreement to 'ensure and guarantee' emergency roaming and other mutual assistance in the case of a major outage.