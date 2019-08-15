

The Canadian Press





Metrolinx says it is adding dozens of new GO train trips in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area to increase rush-hour, mid-day and evening availability.

There will be 84 new weekly train trips across the Kitchener, Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines starting Aug. 31.

That includes new late-night weekday service between Kitchener and Toronto's Union Station and hourly weekday evening service between Brampton and Union Station.

There will also be new year-round weekend GO train service between Niagara Falls and Union Station.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says core segments of GO's network will have two-way, all-day rapid transit with service every 15 minutes.

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says a new express option for Kitchener will save commuters 20 minutes a day.