Dozens of new GO train trips being added across GTHA
Metrolinx says it is adding dozens of new GO train trips in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:37AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:51AM EDT
Metrolinx says it is adding dozens of new GO train trips in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area to increase rush-hour, mid-day and evening availability.
There will be 84 new weekly train trips across the Kitchener, Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines starting Aug. 31.
That includes new late-night weekday service between Kitchener and Toronto's Union Station and hourly weekday evening service between Brampton and Union Station.
There will also be new year-round weekend GO train service between Niagara Falls and Union Station.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says core segments of GO's network will have two-way, all-day rapid transit with service every 15 minutes.
Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says a new express option for Kitchener will save commuters 20 minutes a day.