Downtown Toronto stabbing sends 1 to hospital: police
One person has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core on Monday morning, Toronto police say.
It happened near George and Gerrard streets at around 10:40 a.m.
Police said there were reports of an altercation between two people and one of them was stabbed in the leg.
According to investigators, a male victim is being transported to hospital by paramedics.
A suspect was also located and arrested by responding officers, police said.
