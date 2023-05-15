Doug Ford renews promise to allow beer, wine sales in Ontario convenience stores

Premier Doug Ford appears to be thawing out a 2018 campaign pledge to sell beer and wine at Ontario convenience stores that has remained all but frozen for the past five years.

At an unrelated news conference Monday, Ford said his government has not given up on the plan and would “fulfill that promise” when asked by a reporter about the delay.

“Our goal is to make sure that there's beer and wine sold in the big retailers … and the convenience stores,” Ford said. “We need to have convenience for the consumer.”

Ford made the promise to bring certain alcoholic beverages to corner stores across Ontario during his first provincial election campaign.

In 2019, the provincial government passed a bill to axe the existing 10-year deal with The Beer Store that prevents expansion introduced by the previous Liberal government in 2015.

The deal, known as the Master Framework Agreement, required The Beer Store’s three owners -- Molson Coors, Labatt Brewing Company (Anheuser-Busch), and Sleeman Breweries (Sapporo Breweries) -- to inject $100 million into the operation, including upgrading all 450 storefronts provincewide. In return, the province was given the ability to expand beer and wine sales into 450 grocery stores.

However, the deal is still in tact and remains in effect until 2025, likely due to the hefty price tag –reportedly in the hundreds of millions -- that would come with breaking it.

“A lot of people are of the misunderstanding that The Beer Stores are owned by the government. They aren't. They're owned by three massive beer companies -- foreign may I add -- foreign beer companies, and I just don't think that monopoly’s right,” Ford said.

“But I have to be aware that there is a contract with The Beer Store,” Ford said. “We're going to be working with them.”

Despite the impasse, Ford said his government has expanded alcohol sales “tremendously” during his time in office.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a case of beer during a photo opportunity at a brewery in Etobicoke, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial government allowed restaurants to sell alcohol with food as part of a delivery or takeout order, a measure that has since been made permanent.

As well, dozens of 7-Eleven locations in southwestern Ontario have also applied for a liquor licence, one of which did successfully in Leamington last year.

As many as 450 grocery stores across Ontario can currently sell beer and cider, including about 225 of which that can sell wine.

With files from The Canadian Press.