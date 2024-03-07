Doug Ford government allows independent Ontario MPPs to speak on International Women's Day after 'silencing' accusation
The Ontario Doug Ford, after denying multiple requests, has finally allowed independent members more time to speak ahead of International Women’s Day.
The decision was made ahead of question period Thursday after the Ontario Liberals, Green Party and other independent members made numerous attempts to grant female members more time to speak in the legislature.
A request was first made Wednesday by Liberal MPP for Ottawa Vanier Lucille Collard, who asked members of the legislature to allow independent members five minutes to respond to ministerial statements on International Women’s Day.
Their request was denied. The Ontario New Democratic Party asked again Thursday morning, but the Progressive Conservatives voted against it.
At a news conference Thursday, seven independent MPPs spoke out about the Ford government’s denial, calling it a bullying tactic and accusing the Progressive Conservatives of ‘silencing’ women.
“This day is meant to amplify voices, not suppress them,” Liberal MPP Stephanie Bowman said.
The MPPs said their speeches would recognize and celebrate women rather than political policy.
“International Women's Day is not a partisan celebration, and parliamentary privilege should afforded us all equal opportunity. If we choose to speak about the contributions women in our lives have made,” Independent MPP Bobbi Ann Brady.
The Ontario Liberals have nine seats in the legislature and do not meet the threshold for official party status. This means they are considered independent members and are not typically allotted significant speaking time, which must be shared among all independents.
Of the nine members, five are women. This tally does not include Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie.
A joint statement from the Liberals and their leader have said that the PC’s were deliberately silencing women by denying their request. “deliberate decision to silence women”
According to the MPPs, the person who rejected their request was Government House Leader Paul Calandra.
They also indicated that a PC MPP was making fun of them by mimicking teary eyes.
“We were outraged and we were trying to defend ourselves and fight for women everywhere,” Liberal MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon told reporters.
“It was absolutely deplorable, demeaning and disgraceful.”
A spokesperson for the Government House Leader told CTV News Toronto in a statement that independent members have “far greater participation abilities than others in Canada.”
“Independent members here, as in other Parliaments, do not automatically have the same speaking time as recognized parties,” they said.
“If the House allows unanimous consent, independents can be granted special speaking time and in this case, the House did not agree.”
Members were prepared to “fight” and walk out of the legislature after making a final attempt to get more speaking time Thursday morning; however the Ford government surprised them by allowing the point of order to carry.
It’s unclear why the Progressive Conservatives changed their minds.
International Women’s Day is held on March 8; however, Thursday is the last sitting day of the legislature before MPPs step away for March Break.
