Doug Ford facing key issue for new government as education workers gear up to bargain
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has not even named a new cabinet, fresh off his majority election victory, and one of the biggest challenges his new government will face is already staring him down.
Four of the five major education unions have taken the first step to start bargaining, ahead of their contracts expiring on Aug. 31.
The notice of intent to bargain filed by the four unions requires the government to respond within 15 days with some potential dates for initial talks, but senior government sources say that won't happen since the election was so recent and a cabinet has not been named.
"We want to make sure cabinet approves a very clear mandate," one source said.
What that mandate is the sources couldn't or wouldn't yet say, but one of the government's primary objectives is ensuring that the school year begins with no disruptions, they said, harkening back to pre-pandemic labour strife.
The government is eyeing early July to start discussions, but at least one union is pushing back on that timeline. The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 Ontario education workers, said it doesn't agree to the delay and may take the issue to the Ontario Labour Relations Board.
Regardless of the timing, the road ahead will be fraught and likely top of mind for Ford when mulling his pick for education minister.
Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, said the unions don't know what to expect at the bargaining table this time, particularly since the Progressive Conservatives' unpassed budget that served as their election platform largely ignored education.
"Highways were mentioned over 150 times and education was really barely mentioned at all, so it shows the priorities," she said in an interview.
"It'll be, we're guessing, something quite austerity based. And we're looking to make sure that we have excellent working conditions and living conditions for our members."
The Progressive Conservatives had a poor relationship with the unions over the previous four years, with teachers staging various strikes and work-to-rule campaigns during the last round of negotiations.
Bill 124, legislation that capped compensation increases for public sector workers, played a large role in the tensions but the government had also angered teachers by increasing class sizes and mandating two online courses for high school graduation. Ford's first education minister also mused about cuts to full-day kindergarten.
Provisions of the controversial bill won't apply to education workers this time -- it covered a three-year period -- unless Ford decides to bring in new wage restraint legislation. When asked about that possibility during the election campaign he said he would "negotiate fairly."
The head of CUPE's bargaining unit said salary increases and protecting jobs will be their priorities.
"It's time to have some real conversations about how we are paying and how we are treating those folks who are frontline during a pandemic," said Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions.
"I think there needs to be increases. It's not about whether we want it, it's a need at this point, a fundamental need for these workers."
Education workers also saw years of wage freezes under the previous Liberal government and, combined with the Tory wage restraint that limited increases to one per cent a year, workers are falling behind as cost of living is increasing, Walton said.
"There needs to be some catch up," she said.
"We're hearing stories of people pulling out their pay stubs from like, five and six years ago, and they're making no more now than they were then ... We are having people say they can't afford to put gas in the tank to go to work."
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association also filed its notice, writing in a statement that it is committed to an agreement that supports students, educators and families.
The union representing teachers in the French-language public and Catholic systems has filed its notice as well, saying it is troubled by the government encouraging virtual or distance learning.
"Add to that, among other things, the shortage of teaching staff, the often purely administrative requirements of government and school boards, and you have a fairly accurate picture of the challenges that our members and students face on a daily basis," president Anne Vinet-Roy wrote in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing
Donald Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of Monday's appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, citing a family emergency, the panel said.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
Brazil's search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river.
Vaccines likely to reduce risk of long COVID, experts say, but by how much?
As more details emerge about the long-term effects of COVID-19, experts say vaccination is likely to have protective benefits against long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection. But an important question that has yet to be answered is exactly how much protection it offers.
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Search stepped up for missing 11-year-old Lindsay, Ont. boy with autism
The search has been stepped up for an 11-year-old autistic boy who has gone missing from Lindsay, Ont.
Canada urged to support COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
Advocates for vaccine equity are calling on the Canadian government to join the push for a patent waiver to help in the global fight against COVID-19, just as the World Trade Organization opens high-level talks on this and other issues.
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has faced rape and other criminal charges at a closed trial in Beijing as China was in uproar over a video showing a group of men physically assaulting four women in another city.
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
Montreal
-
2 weekend pool incidents leave one child dead, another in critical condition
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
-
Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018
A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
-
Quebec reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 480 cases from PCR testing
Quebec's health ministry reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday and 480 new PCR tests that came back positive in the last 24 hours.
London
-
Gunshots in south London neighbourhood
An investigation is underway after sounds of gunshots were heard Sunday night in a residential area, according to police.
-
London police cruiser involved in early morning crash
A London Police Service vehicle suffered extensive damage in an early morning crash near the downtown.
-
Charges laid after pepper spray incident
Charges have been laid after a group of young people were sprayed with pepper spray on Friday afternoon, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
-
Kitchener man arrested following robbery investigation
A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing robbery investigation.
-
Toy gun draws large police response in Guelph
Reports of a firearm that turned out to be a plastic toy gun resulted in what officials called a “a large police response” in a quiet Guelph neighbourhood Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Echo Bay area emergency declaration over oil spill
An emergency declaration is in place in the Echo Bay area following last week’s oil spill at Algoma Steel.
-
Connecting link work in Timmins is set to get underway
With Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins recently identified as one of the worst roads in the province by the Canadian Automobile Association’s recent survey, construction on the main thoroughfare is set to begin.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Ottawa
-
Public hearings in Ottawa LRT Inquiry begin today
The first public hearings in the inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa LRT begin today, with a former rail director testifying.
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
-
Michael Buble coming to Ottawa this fall
Michael Bublé is stopping in Ottawa this fall, one of 11 Canadian dates on his ‘Higher’ tour.
Windsor
-
Life-threatening injuries after Chatham motorcycle crash
A Chatham man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was on, crashed and struck a road sign, according to police.
-
Front Road North reopens after crash in Amherstburg
Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment have reopened a section of Front Road North after a collision.
-
Warm weather on the way for Windsor-Essex this week
Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than normal to start the week off in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | One person airlifted in critical condition after Wasaga Beach crash
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Wasaga Beach Monday.
-
Georgian College students to attend in-person graduation
Georgian College will be holding in-person convocations for the first time in two years today.
-
Impaired driver steals vehicle, crashes into Bracebridge backyard: OPP
A motorist is accused of multiple offences after provincial police say he drove into a backyard in Bracebridge on the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
‘It's very disappointing’: N.B. government criticized for changing Truth and Reconciliation Day motion
People in New Brunswick are reacting to the provincial government’s removal of the term "unceded" land from a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Uber big order: Halifax driver delivers $825 worth of McDonald’s to wedding
An Uber Eats driver in Halifax got the order of a lifetime Saturday night -- $825 worth of fast food.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary expected to receive average June rainfall in 48 hours
Nine years to the day from the start of the rainfall that led to the historic Calgary floods, significant rain and flash floods are possible again. Stay safe.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
-
Investigation started after body found in Bow River
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Bow River on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Crash in St. Vital sends woman to hospital
One woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday night following a two-car crash in St. Vital.
-
'Traumatizing': Whiteshell residents begin cleanup after weeks of severe flooding
Destroyed boathouses and missing docks are just some of the damages Whiteshell residents are returning to after floodwaters forced many to evacuate the area.
-
Winnipeg mayor responds to call to take down misused bus shelters
Mayor Brian Bowman responded to a proposed motion that went through the infrastructure renewal and public works committee on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Man 'stabbed multiple times with a sword' sent to hospital in Vancouver
Police say a man is in hospital after being injured with a unique weapon Sunday night in Vancouver.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metro Vancouver tunnel, bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters during morning rush hour
A Metro Vancouver tunnel and a bridge were blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute.
-
2 arrested after items stolen from vehicles, homes broken into using garage remotes: RCMP
Richmond Mounties say two men have been arrested in connection to a string of recent car thefts and garage break-ins.
Edmonton
-
Traffic being diverted from fatal crash scene west of Sylvan Lake
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a semi near Sylvan Lake early Monday morning.
-
Koskinen officially not returning to Oilers, signs with Swiss team
Mikko Koskinen has signed a two-year contract with Hockey Club Lugano, the professional Swiss club announced on Monday.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.