Doug Ford directs LCBO to go back to using single-use paper bags
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
In a letter to the CEO of the Crown corporation, Doug Ford says he wants “immediate steps” taken to reverse the reusable bag policy.
“At a time when many Ontario families are already struggling to make ends meet, every additional expense counts,” the premier wrote in a letter dated April 7.
“That includes charging customers for reusable bags instead of the free paper bags that the LCBO previously offered. This change has left people stuck openly carrying alcohol in public when leaving a LCBO store.”
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) announced it would be phasing out free paper bags in April 2023, noting it would divert about 2,665 tonnes of waste from landfills.
They said this would be the equivalent of saving more than 188,000 trees every year.
The policy went into effect seven months ago in September.
In his letter, Ford said that people expect Crown corporations to “refrain from imposing additional and unnecessary burdens on them.”
He also said that the environmental merits are “questionable at best,” considering they are recyclable.
“As a government, we are focused on making life easier, more convenient, and more affordable for the people of Ontario. The decision to remove paper bags has had the opposite effect.”
LCBO customers can still use the retail store’s eight-pack carriers or used cardboard boxes for free.
A six-bottle bag and large reusable bags cost about $2.95 while a two-bottle reusable bag is available for $1.25. The LCBO said the bags are made from recycled water bottles.
A four-pocket organic cotton bag is available for about $15.
A spokesperson for the LCBO said it received “direction from the provincial government to take steps to reintroduce single-use paper bags at LCBO retail locations.”
“While we are not able to confirm an availability date at this time, we will share more details with our valued customers in the coming weeks,” they said.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse set to bring darkness and celestial awe to Canadian crowds
A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.
BREAKING Canada unveils updated defence policy, plan to spend $73B over 20 years on renewing military capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia. He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban and says it should be left to the states
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair from a Nashville rooftop bar
Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville late Sunday for allegedly throwing a chair off a downtown rooftop.
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
It's solar eclipse day: Are you ready for it?
The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Want to be a millionaire? Next Lotto Max draw is $66 million
The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at a massive $60 million with 6 Maxmillions, according to Loto-Quebec.
-
Eclipse etiquette: How to not be a jerk during the solar eclipse
The big day is here and those in the path are ready to sit back and watch nature's wonder as the total solar eclipse passes through parts of North America, including in Montreal and southern Quebec.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nearly 6,000 customers without power in Stittsville
Hydro Ottawa is reporting a power outage for a large portion of Stittsville on Monday.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
-
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Kitchener
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
-
Murder on Highway 403 unsolved 30 years later
It’s been thirty years since Michael James Lovejoy was found shot to death inside his transport truck on the side of Highway 403 in Brantford, and his murder remains unsolved.
London
-
Pet cat shot with pellet gun
A family n South Bruce Peninsula is looking for answers after their pet cat died. On Friday, OPP got a call from a family that their cat had been shot with a pellet gun.
-
Live from Tillsonburg: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
London police investigating fatal crash between motorcycle, vehicle
One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
Windsor
-
Live from Colchester: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse
As the total solar eclipse falls over parts of southwestern Ontario today, you can watch live coverage on ctvnewswindsor.ca.
-
Sex offences trial of former Windsor high school teacher nearing conclusion
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is charged with eight offences against two complainants for incidents between 2015 and 2019.
-
Fight between neighbours leads to aggravated assault and break-in charges
Windsor police charged a 44-year-old man with aggravated assault after an alleged fight with his neighbours.
Barrie
-
Motorist faces charges after highway collision
Police charged a driver with being impaired following a collision on an Ontario highway over the weekend.
-
Alliston girl missing
A teenage girl is missing from her home in Alliston.
-
Crash snaps hydro pole leaving Wasaga Beach in the dark
OPP received a call about a car that had collided with a hydro pole and rolled over in Wasaga Beach.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Where you can view the solar eclipse safely in Winnipeg
People across Canada are getting ready to view a total solar eclipse, where the sun goes directly behind the moon, on Monday.
-
Assault of pre-teen girl leads to arrest of 16-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation following the assault of a pre-teen girl.
Atlantic
-
Times and tips for Monday's eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
-
Nova Scotia town seeking novel approach to dealing with unruly university students
A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source.
-
Billy Idol to rock Atlantic Canada this summer
One of the biggest rockstars of the 1980s is bringing a tour to Atlantic Canada this summer.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Edmonton
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
Downtown smoke shop accused of trafficking weapons, drugs
A central Edmonton shop has been selling illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia, police say.
-
Billy Idol bringing 'Rebel Yell' tour to Edmonton this summer
Rock legend Billy Idol is coming to Edmonton this summer.
Calgary
-
Eclipse watchers to meet at Calgary science centre for the big event
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers will be the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
-
Second-ever 'exceptional player' to be introduced into WHL
The Western Hockey League is expected to introduce its newest 'exceptional player' on Monday in Calgary.
Regina
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
Online fundraiser for family of late Regina firefighter quickly surpasses goal
An online fundraising effort for the family of a 38-year-old Regina firefighter who passed away April 3 has quickly surpassed its goal.
-
Here's when Saskatchewan can expect to see a total solar eclipse
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year's total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
Saskatoon
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
-
While you watch the eclipse, you'll also be able to feel it
Changes to temperature, wind speed and humidity occur as the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth’s surface during a solar eclipse. Here's what the eclipse will feel like for people in the path of totality.
Vancouver
-
Early to bloom, early to fall: How record March weather is impacting Vancouver's cherry blossom trees
The organizers of the annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival used to be able to accurately predict when the city’s iconic trees would come into bloom, but that's become trickier in recent years.
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
B.C. premier, transportation minster to give update about homes near transit
B.C.'s premier and transportation minister are scheduled to give an update Monday about homes near transit.
Vancouver Island
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
-
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.