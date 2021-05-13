TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s “frustrated and disappointed” that Premier Doug Ford continues to call on Ottawa to enhance restrictions at the border without providing specific requests for what Ontario would like implemented.

Trudeau spoke to CP24 Breakfast Thursday morning and said the federal government has stepped up to reduce international flights coming into the country and has been open to working with Ontario to enact further restrictions.

“I find it kind of frustrating and disappointing that the province is still trying to point fingers,” he told CP24.

“We're there to continue to support Ontarians through this difficult time in whatever ways are necessary. It's just unfortunate that Doug Ford continues to play politics.”

On Wednesday, Ford sent another letter to Trudeau saying he is “disappointed” that no response has been provided to Ontario’s requests to tighten measures at the border to reduce COVID-19 variants from coming into the province.

“To date, there has been no action on any of these requests and no indication that anything is coming,” Ford wrote.

However, However, Trudeau noted that he spoke with Ford and other premiers two weeks ago about implementing more specific limitations at the border but never received details from Ontario about who to apply those restrictions to.

“...Whether it's international students, whether it's temporary foreign workers, whether it's essential workers, whether it's compassionate workers, we said let's work together and we will tighten those numbers,” Trudeau said.

“They never told us. We started working with them the very next day, they still haven't said what categories they want to restrict, how they want to reduce international arrivals,” he added.

Ford’s latest letter comes after weeks of back and forth between Ontario and Ottawa officials.

After Ford’s initial letter in April, two subsequent letters were sent last month by Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The letters pointed out three requests for enhanced measures at the border, including:

reducing incoming international flights to lessen the spread of COVID-19 variants

mandatory PCR testing for all domestic air travellers entering Ontario

mandatory three-day hotel quarantine at federally-approved hotels for those that come into the country at the land border.

As case counts continued to rise in Ontario last month amid the third wave, Ford took action and announced that the province would prohibit non-essential, interprovincial travel by setting up checkpoints at its land borders with Quebec and Manitoba.

The federal government also imposed more limitations at the border on Apr. 22 by suspending flights from India and Pakistan for at least 30 days, as cases, specifically the B.1.617 variant of global concern, continue to rapidly spread in those countries.

Last week, Canada’s Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominc LeBlanc responded to Ontario’s letters and said Ottawa has not received any formal requests about what action Ontario wants implemented at the border to curb COVID-19 transmission.

“We welcome your specific requests for further refinements to the mutual agreed list of acceptable international travellers. The federal government stands ready, however to date we have not received such a request,” LeBlanc said in the letter issued on Friday.

In Ford’s latest letter, he noted that 40 domestic and 24 international flights that landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport in the past two weeks had confirmed COVID-19 cases on them.

Ford reiterated that since there is currently no testing requirement for domestic travellers, passengers who were possibly exposed to the virus are able to move around the country while potentially being infected.

“Existing measures at the border, an area of federal responsibility, failed to keep variants of concern out of Canada. These variants entered our province through our borders and, as a result, have had devastating impacts on our communities,” Ford wrote.