Ontario premier Doug Ford has broken his silence about the bombshell photos of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing brownface and blackface.

In an exclusive interview with CTV News Toronto, Ford said the situation will ultimately be "up to the people to decide."

"It was unacceptable back in 2001, it's unacceptable now," Ford said.

"The people are going to decide. They've going to have the opportunity to decide if they want the prime minister to continue be prime minister or they want a change."

Ford said he believes there’s a "double standard right across the board" in how the photographs and video of Trudeau are being received, suggesting his personal politics play a role.

"If it was a conservative, I think it would have been a different story."

More to come.