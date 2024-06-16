Don Valley Parkway reopens following death investigation

The Don Valley Parkway has reopened following a police investigation on Sunday.

According to Toronto police, a man fell from Leaside Bridge, near Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road, just before 12 p.m. and landed on a northbound vehicle below.

The man who fell was pronounced dead. Another man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Just after 4 p.m., police said all lanes had reopened to traffic.