TORONTO
Toronto

    • Don Valley Parkway reopens following death investigation

    The Don Valley Parkway has reopened following a police investigation on Sunday.

    According to Toronto police, a man fell from Leaside Bridge, near Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road, just before 12 p.m. and landed on a northbound vehicle below.

    The man who fell was pronounced dead. Another man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

    Just after 4 p.m.,  police said all lanes had reopened to traffic.

