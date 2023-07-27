Dog owner continues search for lost pup as pet theft in Toronto reaches new heights

A Toronto dog dad is searching for his puppy after he was stolen from in front of a Shoppers Drug Mart late last month,an occurrence that at least one organization says has become all too common.

The eight-month-old American Bulldog named Steve was reportedly spotted at Yonge-Dundas Square this week, which has given his owner, Toronto man Jonathon Deamaral, some hope for bringing the pup home safely.

“We’ve got signs everywhere,” he told CP24. “He’s a big dog – you’d never expect someone to just take him from in front of the store. I’d tied him up outside stores all the time before, and he just waits for me to come back out. This has never happened before.”

Deamaral said Steve is “the biggest baby,” and he’s been worried sick about the dog’s return.

“I’ve had dogs my whole life,” he said. “This shouldn’t have happened.”

Steve’s is one in a growing, troubling trend of animal thefts in North America. The American Kennel Club estimates that in 2020 alone, more than two million dogs were stolen from their owners, and that number has only continued to climb due to an increased demand for puppies and dogs in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Eddie’s Network is a volunteer-run organization in Toronto that seeks to reconnect lost and stolen dogs with their owners. With more than 1,000 members, the network is able to put up posters and pass out flyers all over the city, which has led to the safe and happy return of more than 300 dogs.

“More dogs are being stolen these days,” Sarah Murray, a coordinator for Eddie’s Network, told CP24. “More and more aren’t making their way back home. Families are left to wonder what’s happening with their dog. It’s really, really devastating.”

Murray says the signage posted by Eddie’s Network not only raises awareness about the issue, but “puts pressure on the person who took him” to “do the right thing.”

When running errands with your dog, Eddie’s Network says it’s best to never leave them unattended.

“Don’t leave them tied up,” the coordinator said. “It’s against Toronto bylaws anyway. Even leaving your dog unattended in your own backyard puts your dog at risk. You can’t trust anybody.”

The organization added that dogs are stolen and bred for profit at a much higher rate than before the pandemic because the demand for pets skyrocketed when people had more time at home. “There’s been a huge rise in the dog population of Toronto,” the coordinator said.

While Eddie’s Place and Deamaral are hopeful for Steve’s return, the chances grow slimmer by the day.

“We’re still working,” the coordinator said. “But loss prevention is the most important thing for keeping your dogs safe.”